Operation Cy-Hunt: Unraveling Kerala's Cyber Fraud Racket
Operation Cy-Hunt, coordinated by the Kerala Police, led to the arrest of 263 individuals involved in a cyber fraud racket. The operation uncovered scams worth nearly Rs 300 crore, with many college students implicated. Authorities aim to raise awareness about cyber fraud dangers, warning students of legal consequences.
- Country:
- India
A widespread cyber fraud operation dubbed 'Operation Cy-Hunt' has led to the arrest of 263 individuals across Kerala, as part of a crackdown on the state's growing cybercrime issues. The simultaneous raids took place in 714 locations, pulling in more than a thousand officers to bring the scam to light.
Coordinated by the Cyber Operations Wing of the Kerala Police, the sweep uncovered fraudulent activities involving online job scams, fake trading platforms, and computer-related fraud. The estimated value of these scams runs close to Rs 300 crore, causing raised alarms about a burgeoning trend of cyber fraud in the region.
The operation also exposed rampant use of mule accounts, which are bank accounts set up by students unwittingly becoming conduits for criminal transactions. Police have vowed to initiate awareness programs in educational institutions to inform students about the severe repercussions of participating in such illegal activities, knowingly or unknowingly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Key Cybercrime Syndicate Member Nabbed in India
Delhi Police busts interstate cybercrime syndicate; computer science graduate among 3 held
Delhi Police Lowers E-FIR Threshold in Cybercrime Crackdown
India's Rescue Mission: Airlifting Citizens from the Cybercrime Frontline
Senior Delhi Police officers visit I4C to strengthen coordination against rising cybercrimes