Left Menu

Operation Cy-Hunt: Unraveling Kerala's Cyber Fraud Racket

Operation Cy-Hunt, coordinated by the Kerala Police, led to the arrest of 263 individuals involved in a cyber fraud racket. The operation uncovered scams worth nearly Rs 300 crore, with many college students implicated. Authorities aim to raise awareness about cyber fraud dangers, warning students of legal consequences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 02-11-2025 10:50 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 10:50 IST
Operation Cy-Hunt: Unraveling Kerala's Cyber Fraud Racket
  • Country:
  • India

A widespread cyber fraud operation dubbed 'Operation Cy-Hunt' has led to the arrest of 263 individuals across Kerala, as part of a crackdown on the state's growing cybercrime issues. The simultaneous raids took place in 714 locations, pulling in more than a thousand officers to bring the scam to light.

Coordinated by the Cyber Operations Wing of the Kerala Police, the sweep uncovered fraudulent activities involving online job scams, fake trading platforms, and computer-related fraud. The estimated value of these scams runs close to Rs 300 crore, causing raised alarms about a burgeoning trend of cyber fraud in the region.

The operation also exposed rampant use of mule accounts, which are bank accounts set up by students unwittingly becoming conduits for criminal transactions. Police have vowed to initiate awareness programs in educational institutions to inform students about the severe repercussions of participating in such illegal activities, knowingly or unknowingly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

 Global
2
Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

 Global
3
UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

 Global
4
White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025