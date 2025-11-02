Left Menu

CJI Designate Surya Kant Inspires Future Lawyers with a Call to Stay Curious

CJI designate Surya Kant encouraged law graduates to remain curious, question established norms, and embrace learning to succeed in their careers. His advice emphasized intellectual growth, perseverance, and the courage to challenge conventional beliefs, drawing from personal experiences and Lohia's legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 02-11-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 14:07 IST
CJI Designate Surya Kant Inspires Future Lawyers with a Call to Stay Curious
Surya Kant
  • Country:
  • India

During a convocation address at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University in Lucknow, CJI designate Surya Kant urged young law graduates to maintain curiosity and continually learn for a thriving legal career.

He emphasized the importance of questioning intellectual certainty, calling it the key difference between lawyers who thrive and those who merely survive.

Reflecting on his career, Justice Kant shared insights on overcoming failure by embracing a mindset of constant learning and careful preparation. He encouraged graduates to persist in their dedication, as the legal profession requires transformative contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025