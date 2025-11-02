CJI Designate Surya Kant Inspires Future Lawyers with a Call to Stay Curious

During a convocation address at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University in Lucknow, CJI designate Surya Kant urged young law graduates to maintain curiosity and continually learn for a thriving legal career.

He emphasized the importance of questioning intellectual certainty, calling it the key difference between lawyers who thrive and those who merely survive.

Reflecting on his career, Justice Kant shared insights on overcoming failure by embracing a mindset of constant learning and careful preparation. He encouraged graduates to persist in their dedication, as the legal profession requires transformative contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)