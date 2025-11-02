Left Menu

Fraud Unveiled: Trio Accused of Fake Job Appointment Scam in Uttarakhand

Police in Champawat, Uttarakhand, have booked three individuals for allegedly defrauding a woman of Rs 22 lakh with a fake job appointment letter. The complainant, Sarojini Joshi, was promised a government role by a teacher and two accomplices. Another case involving the same suspects is also under investigation.

Champawat | Updated: 02-11-2025
  • India

Police in Uttarakhand's Champawat district have charged three individuals, including a teacher, in connection with a fraud case. They allegedly deceived a woman, Sarojini Joshi, out of Rs 22 lakh by giving her a counterfeit job appointment letter.

Joshi, from the Talli Madli area, reported the incident after being lured to Dehradun with promises of a government position in 2023. There, she met Vinay Bhatt and Mayaram Soni, who allegedly issued the fake letter.

When Joshi sought a refund, the accused reportedly dodged her. Superintendent of Police Ajay Ganpati confirmed the crime is under investigation, alongside another Rs 40 lakh case involving the same suspects.

