Fraud Unveiled: Trio Accused of Fake Job Appointment Scam in Uttarakhand

Police in Uttarakhand's Champawat district have charged three individuals, including a teacher, in connection with a fraud case. They allegedly deceived a woman, Sarojini Joshi, out of Rs 22 lakh by giving her a counterfeit job appointment letter.

Joshi, from the Talli Madli area, reported the incident after being lured to Dehradun with promises of a government position in 2023. There, she met Vinay Bhatt and Mayaram Soni, who allegedly issued the fake letter.

When Joshi sought a refund, the accused reportedly dodged her. Superintendent of Police Ajay Ganpati confirmed the crime is under investigation, alongside another Rs 40 lakh case involving the same suspects.

