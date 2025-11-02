National Green Tribunal Orders Review of Housing Project Clearance in Gurugram

The National Green Tribunal has mandated the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) to re-evaluate the environmental clearance for an expanded housing project in Sukhrali village, Gurugram. The directive answers a plea by the resident welfare association challenging the Haryana State Environment Impact Assessment Authority's decision.

A bench, which included NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and member expert A Senthil Vel, highlighted the need for the review. In 2021, a three-member expert committee was tasked with reassessing the environmental ramifications, whose findings were due for the SEIAA's reconsideration.

The tribunal emphasized that with the SEIAA's term expired and a new body not yet appointed, the MoEFCC is responsible for compliance with the tribunal's May 31, 2021 order. The ministry was given eight weeks to complete the task and report back before further proceedings are scheduled for January 30, 2026.

