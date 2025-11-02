Left Menu

Drone Strikes Hit Russian Oil Terminal in Black Sea

Ukrainian forces executed a drone attack on a Russian oil terminal at Tuapse in the Black Sea. The assault, attributed to Ukraine's SBU, involved five drones and resulted in damage to an oil tanker, loading infrastructure, and nearby port facilities.

  Ukraine

In a bold move, Ukrainian forces launched a drone attack targeting a Russian oil terminal owned by Rosneft, situated in the Black Sea port of Tuapse. The Ukrainian SBU security service confirmed the operation on Sunday.

According to their statement, five drone strikes caused significant damage, impacting an oil tanker, damaging loading infrastructure, and affecting nearby port buildings.

The incident marks an escalation in tensions in the region and highlights the vulnerabilities of maritime infrastructure in conflict zones.

