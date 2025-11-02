Drone Strikes Hit Russian Oil Terminal in Black Sea
Ukrainian forces executed a drone attack on a Russian oil terminal at Tuapse in the Black Sea. The assault, attributed to Ukraine's SBU, involved five drones and resulted in damage to an oil tanker, loading infrastructure, and nearby port facilities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 02-11-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 16:06 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
In a bold move, Ukrainian forces launched a drone attack targeting a Russian oil terminal owned by Rosneft, situated in the Black Sea port of Tuapse. The Ukrainian SBU security service confirmed the operation on Sunday.
According to their statement, five drone strikes caused significant damage, impacting an oil tanker, damaging loading infrastructure, and affecting nearby port buildings.
The incident marks an escalation in tensions in the region and highlights the vulnerabilities of maritime infrastructure in conflict zones.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- drone attack
- Russia
- oil terminal
- Tuapse
- Black Sea
- SBU
- Rosneft
- security
- conflict
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukrainian Drone Strike Shakes Russian Black Sea Oil Port
Drone Strikes Escalate in Black Sea Port: Ukraine Targets Russian Energy Hub
High-Stakes Drone Strike: Flames Erupt at Russian Oil Terminal in Tuapse
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions at Tuapse Oil Port
Ukrainian Drone Strike Targets Tuapse: Two Civilian Vessels Damaged