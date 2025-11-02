Train Tragedy: Arrests Made in Shocking Knife Attack

An attack on a train in Britain left nine people injured, prompting two arrests. Authorities state that the knife attack is not considered a terrorist act.

Officer John Loveless noted the victims' conditions, with four released from the hospital while two are still in critical care.

Arrested suspects include a 32-year-old Black British national and a 35-year-old British national of Caribbean descent, both apprehended for attempted murder.

(With inputs from agencies.)