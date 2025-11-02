Train Tragedy: Arrests Made in Shocking Knife Attack
British police have confirmed a knife attack on a train is not terror-related. Two British men, aged 32 and 35, were arrested for attempted murder. Of the nine victims, four have been discharged from hospital, while two remain in critical condition. Counter-terrorism officers initially supported the investigation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 16:38 IST
An attack on a train in Britain left nine people injured, prompting two arrests. Authorities state that the knife attack is not considered a terrorist act.
Officer John Loveless noted the victims' conditions, with four released from the hospital while two are still in critical care.
Arrested suspects include a 32-year-old Black British national and a 35-year-old British national of Caribbean descent, both apprehended for attempted murder.
(With inputs from agencies.)
