Tragic Love Triangle Turns Fatal: Man Stabbed by Sister's Lover

A man was tragically killed by his sister's boyfriend in a violent incident that unfolded on Saturday night. The suspect, Sunil Yadav, allegedly attacked Piyush, who later died from his injuries, police reported.

The altercation happened in close proximity to the old bus stand, with Yadav apprehended by police soon after the attack. The victim, Piyush, was quickly rushed to a nearby hospital but sadly did not survive.

Authorities state that the motive was Piyush's persistent objection to Yadav's relationship with his sister. The police are continuing their investigation into the matter, as the community grapples with the shocking crime.

