Tragic Love Triangle Turns Fatal: Man Stabbed by Sister's Lover
A man named Piyush was fatally stabbed by Sunil Yadav, his sister's lover, after objecting to their relationship. The incident occurred near an old bus stand, and Yadav has been arrested. Piyush was seriously injured and later died in a hospital. The police have launched an investigation.
A man was tragically killed by his sister's boyfriend in a violent incident that unfolded on Saturday night. The suspect, Sunil Yadav, allegedly attacked Piyush, who later died from his injuries, police reported.
The altercation happened in close proximity to the old bus stand, with Yadav apprehended by police soon after the attack. The victim, Piyush, was quickly rushed to a nearby hospital but sadly did not survive.
Authorities state that the motive was Piyush's persistent objection to Yadav's relationship with his sister. The police are continuing their investigation into the matter, as the community grapples with the shocking crime.
(With inputs from agencies.)
