Non-Terror Knife Attack on UK Train Leaves 11 Injured

A knife attack on a London-bound train in eastern England put 11 people in hospital. Police confirmed it was not a terrorist incident. Two British men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. The government has urged the public to avoid speculation and rumors following the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 17:28 IST
In a disturbing event, a knife attack on a train in eastern England left 11 people hospitalized, with authorities quickly clarifying that it was not linked to terrorism. Two British nationals have been arrested in connection to the attack.

According to Superintendent John Loveless, the arrested individuals, a 32-year-old male and a 35-year-old male of Caribbean descent, were both born in the UK. Despite the horrifying circumstances, police officials have urged the public not to speculate about the motive.

This incident comes amid ongoing concerns about spreading misinformation, especially following riots in 2024 fueled by online rumors. High-profile figures, including Prime Minister Keir Starmer and King Charles, expressed their horror and concern over the attack.

