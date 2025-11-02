Drone Intrusions: Belgium's Heightened Military Concerns

Belgian police are probing a series of drone sightings over military facilities, as Defense Minister Theo Francken confirmed the concerning incidents on Sunday. The latest sighting occurred at the Kleine Brogel air base, where police and a helicopter failed in their pursuit, and a drone jammer could not intercept it.

Minister Francken emphasized that these overflights were not random but appeared to be targeted missions. Police investigations are ongoing, and government officials are set to discuss the drone intrusions this week, amid heightened vigilance within NATO countries.

These incidents join a spate of similar occurrences across European military and airport locations, with the European Commission proposing defense initiatives, including counter-drone technologies. Francken is urging Belgium to increase its investment in anti-drone defenses to enhance national security.

