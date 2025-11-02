Drone Intrusions: Belgium's Heightened Military Concerns
Belgian authorities are investigating drone sightings over military bases, spotlighting security concerns. Recent incidents include unidentified drones over Kleine Brogel air base and others. Despite police efforts, capturing these drones has proven difficult. The European Commission is pushing for increased defense measures, highlighting the need for anti-drone systems.
Belgian police are probing a series of drone sightings over military facilities, as Defense Minister Theo Francken confirmed the concerning incidents on Sunday. The latest sighting occurred at the Kleine Brogel air base, where police and a helicopter failed in their pursuit, and a drone jammer could not intercept it.
Minister Francken emphasized that these overflights were not random but appeared to be targeted missions. Police investigations are ongoing, and government officials are set to discuss the drone intrusions this week, amid heightened vigilance within NATO countries.
These incidents join a spate of similar occurrences across European military and airport locations, with the European Commission proposing defense initiatives, including counter-drone technologies. Francken is urging Belgium to increase its investment in anti-drone defenses to enhance national security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ceasefire Challenges: Anatomy of a Fragile Peace
GOP Senator Pushes Anti-Smuggling Aid to Malaysia
U.S. Senators Call for Action Against Sudan's RSF Amid Mounting Crises
High-Spending Battle: New Jersey's Gubernatorial Race Sparks National Interest
US Troop Realignment: Impact on NATO's Eastern Flank