Arrest in Dum Dum Sparks Outrage: Youths Charged with Assault

Three youths have been apprehended in Dum Dum following allegations of sexual assault against a young girl, a senior police official reported on Sunday.

The incident reportedly occurred Saturday evening as the class 7 student left her tuition class. Allegations suggest one of the accused lured her to a park where two more individuals joined him.

Per the girl's complaint, she was forcibly taken in an e-rickshaw to a remote shanty and assaulted. The accused allowed her to leave but warned her against revealing the incident. Subsequently, an investigation was launched, the girl underwent a medical examination, and a case was filed under the POCSO Act. On Sunday, BJP activists gathered outside the Dum Dum police station demanding severe penalties for the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)