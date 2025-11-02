Arrest in Dum Dum Sparks Outrage: Youths Charged with Assault
Three youths in Dum Dum were arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a girl. The incident took place after the girl was kidnapped from a park and taken to a shanty. The accused face charges under the POCSO Act, and political activists are demanding strict justice.
- Country:
- India
Three youths have been apprehended in Dum Dum following allegations of sexual assault against a young girl, a senior police official reported on Sunday.
The incident reportedly occurred Saturday evening as the class 7 student left her tuition class. Allegations suggest one of the accused lured her to a park where two more individuals joined him.
Per the girl's complaint, she was forcibly taken in an e-rickshaw to a remote shanty and assaulted. The accused allowed her to leave but warned her against revealing the incident. Subsequently, an investigation was launched, the girl underwent a medical examination, and a case was filed under the POCSO Act. On Sunday, BJP activists gathered outside the Dum Dum police station demanding severe penalties for the accused.
(With inputs from agencies.)