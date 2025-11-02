Cracking Down on Liquor Fraud: Excise Raid in Delhi Uncovers Scam

The Delhi government's Excise Department uncovered a significant liquor scam in Narela, Delhi, where employees of a liquor store were found refilling costly brand bottles with cheap alcohol and water. This unsanctioned activity was taking place at a prominent mall.

Upon receiving informed tips, a team of excise inspectors raided the Delhi State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (DSIIDC) liquor outlet on Thursday, discovering the illegal operation. Officers found the store partially open and arrested four individuals engaged in the fraudulent refilling process.

During the raid, officials also discovered an outside vehicle with a bag of empty liquor bottles, some of which were used in the store for refilling. Allegedly, employees purchased these bottles from scrap dealers to forge high-priced liquor sales using illicit bar codes. A case was subsequently filed at Narela police station as police seized the bottles and vehicle. Chemical examination of seized samples is underway, and the vendor has been sealed.

(With inputs from agencies.)