Left Menu

Cracking Down on Liquor Fraud: Excise Raid in Delhi Uncovers Scam

Delhi Excise Department unearthed a scam where employees of a Narela liquor store refilled costly brand bottles with cheap alcohol and water. Upon receiving a tip-off, officials raided the store, seizing illicit bottles and a vehicle. A case was registered, and samples sent for examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 18:16 IST
Cracking Down on Liquor Fraud: Excise Raid in Delhi Uncovers Scam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government's Excise Department uncovered a significant liquor scam in Narela, Delhi, where employees of a liquor store were found refilling costly brand bottles with cheap alcohol and water. This unsanctioned activity was taking place at a prominent mall.

Upon receiving informed tips, a team of excise inspectors raided the Delhi State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (DSIIDC) liquor outlet on Thursday, discovering the illegal operation. Officers found the store partially open and arrested four individuals engaged in the fraudulent refilling process.

During the raid, officials also discovered an outside vehicle with a bag of empty liquor bottles, some of which were used in the store for refilling. Allegedly, employees purchased these bottles from scrap dealers to forge high-priced liquor sales using illicit bar codes. A case was subsequently filed at Narela police station as police seized the bottles and vehicle. Chemical examination of seized samples is underway, and the vendor has been sealed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025