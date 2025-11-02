Left Menu

Himachal's PWD Compendium: Streamlining Public Access through Comprehensive Codification

The Himachal Pradesh PWD has launched a compendium that consolidates acts, rules, and guidelines from the past 50 years. Aimed at transparency and accessibility, it allows the public to access crucial information through a single-window system, enhancing governance and operational efficiency within the public works sector.

In a significant move towards enhancing accessibility and transparency, the Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department (PWD) has compiled an exhaustive compendium of acts, rules, and infrastructure guidelines from the last 50 years. This initiative, announced by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, aims to streamline public access to key information.

The compendium integrates various aspects of the PWD, including civil, electrical, mechanical, and architectural wings, along with financial directives. It is designed to support contractors, stakeholders, and officials by aligning departmental practices with modern governance standards, prioritizing digitization and efficiency.

Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh emphasized that this collection aims to advance road safety and development. Secretary Abhishek Jain highlighted the benefit for PWD officials, who can now more effectively implement public service schemes by accessing consolidated information in one platform.

