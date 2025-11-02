Himachal's PWD Compendium: Streamlining Public Access through Comprehensive Codification

In a significant move towards enhancing accessibility and transparency, the Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department (PWD) has compiled an exhaustive compendium of acts, rules, and infrastructure guidelines from the last 50 years. This initiative, announced by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, aims to streamline public access to key information.

The compendium integrates various aspects of the PWD, including civil, electrical, mechanical, and architectural wings, along with financial directives. It is designed to support contractors, stakeholders, and officials by aligning departmental practices with modern governance standards, prioritizing digitization and efficiency.

Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh emphasized that this collection aims to advance road safety and development. Secretary Abhishek Jain highlighted the benefit for PWD officials, who can now more effectively implement public service schemes by accessing consolidated information in one platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)