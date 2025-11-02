Himachal's PWD Compendium: Streamlining Public Access through Comprehensive Codification
The Himachal Pradesh PWD has launched a compendium that consolidates acts, rules, and guidelines from the past 50 years. Aimed at transparency and accessibility, it allows the public to access crucial information through a single-window system, enhancing governance and operational efficiency within the public works sector.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move towards enhancing accessibility and transparency, the Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department (PWD) has compiled an exhaustive compendium of acts, rules, and infrastructure guidelines from the last 50 years. This initiative, announced by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, aims to streamline public access to key information.
The compendium integrates various aspects of the PWD, including civil, electrical, mechanical, and architectural wings, along with financial directives. It is designed to support contractors, stakeholders, and officials by aligning departmental practices with modern governance standards, prioritizing digitization and efficiency.
Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh emphasized that this collection aims to advance road safety and development. Secretary Abhishek Jain highlighted the benefit for PWD officials, who can now more effectively implement public service schemes by accessing consolidated information in one platform.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Iraq-Turkey Water Deal Taps Into Oil for Infrastructure
Unlocking Accessibility: A Trillion-Dollar Opportunity for India
Pro Wrestling League Returns with Renewed Transparency and Competitive Spirit
Tamil Nadu Unveils Ambitious Environmental Park and Infrastructure Initiatives
Delhi's Infrastructure Transformation Through PWD's Adoption Scheme