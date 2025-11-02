IED Attack on Police Convoy Sparks Tensions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Three police officers were injured in an IED attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan. The incident occurred while they were returning from a peace committee meeting. The injured were taken to hospital where they are stable. A search operation is underway, and the chief minister demands a report.
In a concerning development in northwestern Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, an improvised explosive device (IED) attack targeted a police convoy on Sunday, leaving three officers injured.
The incident occurred in Hangu district as the convoy returned from a peace committee meeting. Among the injured were Station House Officer Imranuddin and two policemen, all of whom are reportedly in stable condition after being treated at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Doaba.
A search operation is underway with authorities cordoning off the area. Meanwhile, the provincial chief executive, Sohail Afridi, has sought a comprehensive report on the incident from the KP inspector general of police.
