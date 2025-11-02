IED Attack on Police Convoy Sparks Tensions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

In a concerning development in northwestern Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, an improvised explosive device (IED) attack targeted a police convoy on Sunday, leaving three officers injured.

The incident occurred in Hangu district as the convoy returned from a peace committee meeting. Among the injured were Station House Officer Imranuddin and two policemen, all of whom are reportedly in stable condition after being treated at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Doaba.

A search operation is underway with authorities cordoning off the area. Meanwhile, the provincial chief executive, Sohail Afridi, has sought a comprehensive report on the incident from the KP inspector general of police.

(With inputs from agencies.)