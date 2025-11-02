Tragedy Strikes: Young Boy's Life Cut Short in Household Accident
A 1.5-year-old boy named Ayush died after accidentally falling into a bucket of boiling water. The incident occurred while he was playing near the bucket his mother had heated for laundry. Despite emergency medical assistance, Ayush succumbed to severe burns.
- Country:
- India
A tragic accident claimed the life of a one-and-a-half-year-old boy named Ayush on Sunday in Etah. The young child fell into a bucket of boiling water while playing, according to a statement by police authorities.
The accident occurred in the child's home, where his mother had heated water for laundry and left it near the bed. In a momentary lapse, Ayush slipped from the bed and into the hazardous water.
Despite being rushed to the emergency ward of Veerangana Avanti Bai Medical College, the child was declared dead upon arrival due to the severity of the burns. The grieving family returned home with the body to perform last rites, foregoing a post-mortem examination.
(With inputs from agencies.)
