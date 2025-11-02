Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Young Boy's Life Cut Short in Household Accident

A 1.5-year-old boy named Ayush died after accidentally falling into a bucket of boiling water. The incident occurred while he was playing near the bucket his mother had heated for laundry. Despite emergency medical assistance, Ayush succumbed to severe burns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Etah(Up) | Updated: 02-11-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 20:26 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Young Boy's Life Cut Short in Household Accident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident claimed the life of a one-and-a-half-year-old boy named Ayush on Sunday in Etah. The young child fell into a bucket of boiling water while playing, according to a statement by police authorities.

The accident occurred in the child's home, where his mother had heated water for laundry and left it near the bed. In a momentary lapse, Ayush slipped from the bed and into the hazardous water.

Despite being rushed to the emergency ward of Veerangana Avanti Bai Medical College, the child was declared dead upon arrival due to the severity of the burns. The grieving family returned home with the body to perform last rites, foregoing a post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025