Controversy Unfolds: Arrest of Visually Impaired Christian Sparks Debate on Blasphemy Laws

The arrest of Nadeem Masih, a 49-year-old visually impaired Christian man, on blasphemy charges has ignited fresh debate about Pakistan's controversial laws. Masih, accused of insulting the Prophet Muhammad, was detained in Lahore's Model Town Park following an allegation by a parking contractor.

Advocate Javed Sahotra, representing Masih, cited significant inconsistencies in the FIR, which he plans to challenge in court. The lawyer expressed optimism for securing bail, either through the trial court or, if necessary, the Lahore High Court.

Family members of Masih, alleging past harassment and a financial dispute, have appealed for his release and highlighted the broader issue of blasphemy laws used to target minorities and settle scores unfairly.

(With inputs from agencies.)