Officer Assaulted by Drunk Youths at Jharkhand Fair

Vikas Kumar Jaiswal, the officer in-charge of Rania police station in Jharkhand, suffered head injuries after being attacked by intoxicated youths at a local fair. The incident took place during an inspection at Loagharha market area. Police are investigating the assault.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 02-11-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 21:37 IST
In an unexpected turn of events at a local fair in Loagharha market area, Jharkhand, Vikas Kumar Jaiswal, the officer in-charge of Rania police station, was assaulted by a group of inebriated youths, leading to severe head injuries. The assault occurred around 3 pm on Sunday.

The altercation unfolded when Jaiswal, alongside his team, intervened at the fair upon observing the sale of 'hadiya' (a traditional local rice beer) and discovering a group of youths engaged in a brawl. Sub-Divisional Police Officer Christopher Kerketta confirmed that the attempt to cease the alcohol sales and mitigate the situation escalated into violence against Jaiswal.

Fortunately, constables at the scene quickly rescued the officer and transported him to a nearby hospital, where he received treatment for his injuries, including stitches. An investigation into the violent incident has since been launched by the police.

