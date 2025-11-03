Left Menu

Red Cross Receives Hostage Remains Amid Gaza Ceasefire

The Red Cross has received the remains of three hostages in Gaza. Since the ceasefire on October 10, Hamas has released 17 sets of remains, with 11 still in Gaza. Israel has called for expedited efforts, citing complications from widespread devastation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 03-11-2025 00:17 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 00:17 IST
Red Cross Receives Hostage Remains Amid Gaza Ceasefire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a recent development, Israel announced that the Red Cross has taken possession of the remains of three hostages from Gaza. The remains are set to be handed over to Israel's military, according to Israeli sources.

A previous statement from Hamas indicated that these remains were discovered on Sunday within a tunnel in southern Gaza, amid the ongoing ceasefire that took effect on October 10.

This brings the total number of hostages' remains released by Palestinian militants to 17, with 11 still unaccounted for in Gaza. The release process has been gradual, as Israel pushes for faster resolutions, though it acknowledges that not all remains returned are those of hostages. Hamas, on its part, has attributed delays to the complications arising from the pervasive devastation in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025