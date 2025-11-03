Red Cross Receives Hostage Remains Amid Gaza Ceasefire

In a recent development, Israel announced that the Red Cross has taken possession of the remains of three hostages from Gaza. The remains are set to be handed over to Israel's military, according to Israeli sources.

A previous statement from Hamas indicated that these remains were discovered on Sunday within a tunnel in southern Gaza, amid the ongoing ceasefire that took effect on October 10.

This brings the total number of hostages' remains released by Palestinian militants to 17, with 11 still unaccounted for in Gaza. The release process has been gradual, as Israel pushes for faster resolutions, though it acknowledges that not all remains returned are those of hostages. Hamas, on its part, has attributed delays to the complications arising from the pervasive devastation in the area.

