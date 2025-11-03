Left Menu

Stabbing Shocks on London-Bound Train: Man Charged with Multiple Attempts

Anthony Williams, 32, has been charged with ten counts of attempted murder after a mass stabbing on a London-bound train. The incident left several passengers injured, including a critically injured train worker who is now stable. Williams also faces charges from an earlier east London incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 15:04 IST
A 32-year-old man, Anthony Williams, was charged by British prosecutors with ten counts of attempted murder following a mass stabbing aboard a London-bound train. The attack resulted in injuries to multiple passengers, with a train worker critically injured but now stabilized.

Williams faces an additional charge of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article from a prior incident in east London. This follows a violent episode on Saturday that has left commuters shocked and concerned over travel safety.

The suspect is set to appear at Peterborough Magistrates' Court, marking the beginning of what could be a high-profile legal case. Authorities continue to investigate the events that led to these charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

