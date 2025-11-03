Left Menu

NCW Member Archana Majumdar Addresses Rising Assault Cases in West Bengal Hospitals

Archana Majumdar of the National Women's Commission visited a hospital in West Bengal to address a case of an allegedly molested doctor. She praised police efforts in arresting the accused and highlighted the recurring issue of assaults on doctors in the state. Majumdar also addressed a separate assault case involving a minor.

National Women's Commission member Archana Majumdar made a visit to Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay Medical College and Hospital in West Bengal's Howrah district, following an incident where a doctor was allegedly molested by a patient's relatives.

Majumdar engaged with the victim-doctor and held discussions with the police and hospital authorities about the case. In a related incident, a junior doctor faced assault and threats by a traffic home guard and his neighbor at the Howrah medical facility. The accused were promptly apprehended by the police.

Highlighting a pattern of assaults in state hospitals, Majumdar expressed concern but commended the police for their proactive response in this case. She also met with police officers who confirmed the readiness of the chargesheet. In a separate incident, Majumdar visited SSKM Hospital to support a minor who was reportedly sexually assaulted by a former staff member.

(With inputs from agencies.)

