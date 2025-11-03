Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Israel Hands Over Bodies in Gaza

Israel has handed over the bodies of 45 Palestinians, as reported by health officials in Gaza. The transfer took place at Nasser Hospital on Monday, according to a spokesperson from the Gaza Health Ministry. This follows the return of three Israeli troops' remains by Palestinian militants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 03-11-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 16:19 IST
Tensions Rise as Israel Hands Over Bodies in Gaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a significant development, health officials in Gaza have confirmed that Israel has transferred the bodies of 45 Palestinian individuals. This move was publicly announced by Zaher al-Wahidi, a spokesperson for the Gaza Health Ministry.

The bodies were delivered to Nasser Hospital on Monday morning, following heightened tensions in the region.

This exchange comes on the heels of Palestinian militants returning the remains of three Israeli soldiers, who had been held hostage since October 7, 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

AI-powered traceability systems drive consumer confidence in processed foods

How AI is transforming regulatory oversight in cryptocurrency market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025