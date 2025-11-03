Tensions Rise as Israel Hands Over Bodies in Gaza

In a significant development, health officials in Gaza have confirmed that Israel has transferred the bodies of 45 Palestinian individuals. This move was publicly announced by Zaher al-Wahidi, a spokesperson for the Gaza Health Ministry.

The bodies were delivered to Nasser Hospital on Monday morning, following heightened tensions in the region.

This exchange comes on the heels of Palestinian militants returning the remains of three Israeli soldiers, who had been held hostage since October 7, 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)