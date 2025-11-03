Left Menu

Justice for Sunita: A Glimmer of Hope Amid Forced Conversions in Sindh

Sunita Kumari Maharaj, a Hindu girl from Pakistan, reunites with her family after being abducted, forcefully converted, and married to an older Muslim man. Her case highlights the ongoing crisis of forced conversions and marriages of Hindu girls in Sindh, a significant issue for the local community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 03-11-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 16:25 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a landmark ruling, a Sindh court has ordered the reunion of Sunita Kumari Maharaj, a Pakistani Hindu girl, with her family. This comes after she endured months of suffering following her abduction and subsequent forced marriage to a Muslim man.

Sunita, who was taken from Kunri in the Mirpurkhas district, exemplifies the plight of Hindu girls in the region. Advocate Chandar Kohli emphasized that such abductions and forced conversions are part of a troubling pattern terrorizing the Hindu community.

Activists, led by Shiva Kaachi, have called for greater involvement from educated Hindus to combat these injustices, as many families lack the resources to fight back. The court's decision offers a rare glimpse of justice, providing hope for others facing similar ordeals.

