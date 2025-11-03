Berlin Declaration: A New Era for EU Industrial Regulations

Industry ministers representing 17 European Union countries, including influential nations such as Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Poland, have united to endorse the Berlin Declaration. Made public on Monday, this significant document pushes for an extensive overhaul of existing EU industrial regulations.

The ministers are advocating for a strategic shift that would not only solidify the EU's defence industry base but also invigorate civilian industry sectors across the region.

The Berlin Declaration further emphasizes the development of new financial instruments to enhance the security of critical raw materials, an essential step for sustaining growth and stability in multiple industrial areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)