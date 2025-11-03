Courtroom Beginnings: The Legal Battle of Umar Khalid

The courtroom saw an important development as Umar Khalid's legal team wrapped up arguments fighting the charges against him concerning the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy. Senior advocate Trideep Pais, who represents Khalid, asserted his client's non-involvement in any criminal activities linked to the case.

Presented before Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai, the conclusion of Khalid's defense arguments clears the path for deliberations on the charges against Salim Malik, another individual accused in the case, scheduled for November 10. The proceedings come as part of a broader investigation involving 20 charged individuals.

Khalid, arrested on September 13, 2020, has spent substantial time in custody. Advocacy for his release highlights claims of insufficient legal grounds, described vividly by Pais as a 'joke of an FIR'. Meanwhile, the legal process continues with anticipation of upcoming hearings.

(With inputs from agencies.)