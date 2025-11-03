Left Menu

Courtroom Beginnings: The Legal Battle of Umar Khalid

The counsel for Umar Khalid concluded arguments opposing charges in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case. Hearing before Judge Bajpai included senior advocate Trideep Pais's assertion of Khalid's non-criminality. The case, involving 20 people, including activists and politicians, is set to proceed with further hearings in November.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 17:16 IST
Courtroom Beginnings: The Legal Battle of Umar Khalid
Umar Khalid
  • Country:
  • India

The courtroom saw an important development as Umar Khalid's legal team wrapped up arguments fighting the charges against him concerning the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy. Senior advocate Trideep Pais, who represents Khalid, asserted his client's non-involvement in any criminal activities linked to the case.

Presented before Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai, the conclusion of Khalid's defense arguments clears the path for deliberations on the charges against Salim Malik, another individual accused in the case, scheduled for November 10. The proceedings come as part of a broader investigation involving 20 charged individuals.

Khalid, arrested on September 13, 2020, has spent substantial time in custody. Advocacy for his release highlights claims of insufficient legal grounds, described vividly by Pais as a 'joke of an FIR'. Meanwhile, the legal process continues with anticipation of upcoming hearings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

AI-powered traceability systems drive consumer confidence in processed foods

How AI is transforming regulatory oversight in cryptocurrency market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025