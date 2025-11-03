Left Menu

Illegal Inducements Seized Ahead of Crucial Indian Elections

The Election Commission reports over Rs 108 crore in illegal cash, drugs, liquor, and freebies seized in poll-bound states, including Bihar. Enforcement agencies are on high alert as elections approach, with flying squads deployed to address C-VIGIL complaints promptly. Polls in Bihar and bypolls in multiple states are imminent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 17:39 IST
The Election Commission announced on Monday that enforcement agencies have confiscated illegal cash, drugs, liquor, and other incentives worth over Rs 100 crore from Bihar and other states poised for assembly by-elections.

By November 3, over Rs 108.19 crore in illicit inducements, including cash, liquor, drugs, and precious metals, had been seized. These were part of attempts to influence upcoming elections in various states.

Bihar will host assembly elections in two phases on November 6 and 11, with additional bypolls in eight constituencies across several states scheduled for November 11. Vote counting is set for November 14, as enforcement authorities remain vigilant against illegal inducements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

