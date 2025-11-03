Left Menu

Interstate Counterfeit Currency Ring Busted in Punjab

A major bust by Madhya Pradesh police led to the arrest of Gurinderjit Singh and the seizure of fake currency worth Rs 3.66 lakh. Singh's operation spanned multiple states including Rajasthan, Haryana, and Punjab. The police recovered equipment used in the production of counterfeit notes.

  • Country:
  • India

A significant breakthrough in the fight against counterfeit currency was achieved when Madhya Pradesh police apprehended a key suspect from Patiala, Punjab. The suspect, Gurinderjit Singh, was arrested with fake currency amounting to Rs 3.66 lakh.

Singh allegedly ran an extensive interstate operation that supplied fake notes across Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Punjab. The police raid revealed the use of sophisticated equipment, including a computer, colour printer, and green glossy film, in the production of counterfeit notes.

The investigation began when fake notes with a face value of Rs 38,000 were found in Madhya Pradesh. Following the trail, two more suspects were detained in Haryana, leading to Singh's arrest. Authorities continue to investigate the full scope of the counterfeit network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

