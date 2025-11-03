ZF Navigates Chip Delivery Challenges in China
German auto parts supplier ZF is collaborating with Chinese authorities to ensure the delivery of chips amidst signs of easing export controls in a dispute over chipmaker Nexperia.
- Country:
- Germany
German auto parts supplier ZF is actively engaging with Chinese authorities to address challenges in securing chip deliveries, according to a statement released on Monday. The move comes as Beijing shows indications of relaxing export controls amid an ongoing dispute involving chipmaker Nexperia.
A spokesperson for ZF confirmed that their Chinese unit is in dialogue with the relevant authorities to expedite the chip supply process. This initiative highlights the company's proactive measures to navigate the geopolitical tensions affecting the global supply chain.
The collaboration with China underlines ZF's commitment to maintaining its production stability despite the international complexities surrounding semiconductor exports.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Tensions Rise Over Nexperia Chipmaker Talks
European Stocks Rally on Auto Sector Gains Amid Nexperia Optimism
EU and China to Tackle Trade Tensions: Focus on Export Controls
Global Auto Industry Relief as Nexperia Chip Exports Resume
Global Relief: Nexperia's Chip Supply Saga Sees Positive Progress