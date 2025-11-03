ZF Navigates Chip Delivery Challenges in China

German auto parts supplier ZF is actively engaging with Chinese authorities to address challenges in securing chip deliveries, according to a statement released on Monday. The move comes as Beijing shows indications of relaxing export controls amid an ongoing dispute involving chipmaker Nexperia.

A spokesperson for ZF confirmed that their Chinese unit is in dialogue with the relevant authorities to expedite the chip supply process. This initiative highlights the company's proactive measures to navigate the geopolitical tensions affecting the global supply chain.

The collaboration with China underlines ZF's commitment to maintaining its production stability despite the international complexities surrounding semiconductor exports.

