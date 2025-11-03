Tensions Mount in Pokrovsk: Ukrainian Military Counters Russian Claims
The Ukrainian military announced that Russian troops have not fully controlled any district in Pokrovsk, despite Russian claims of advancement in this strategic city. Attacks are carried out in small groups without armored vehicles, highlighting the ongoing struggle for control over this transport hub.
- Country:
- Ukraine
The Ukrainian military has stated that Russian forces do not have complete control over any districts in the eastern city of Pokrovsk. Despite Russian assertions of advancement, Ukrainian troops maintain a stronghold in the area.
According to the operation task force in charge of Ukraine's eastern front, Russian soldiers continue their assault in small groups of up to five, avoiding the use of armored vehicles in their attempts to gain ground.
Russian forces have been seeking to capture Pokrovsk, a crucial transport and logistics hub, for over a year. The city's strategic importance has turned it into a focal point for military efforts in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)