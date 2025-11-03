Tensions Mount in Pokrovsk: Ukrainian Military Counters Russian Claims

The Ukrainian military has stated that Russian forces do not have complete control over any districts in the eastern city of Pokrovsk. Despite Russian assertions of advancement, Ukrainian troops maintain a stronghold in the area.

According to the operation task force in charge of Ukraine's eastern front, Russian soldiers continue their assault in small groups of up to five, avoiding the use of armored vehicles in their attempts to gain ground.

Russian forces have been seeking to capture Pokrovsk, a crucial transport and logistics hub, for over a year. The city's strategic importance has turned it into a focal point for military efforts in the region.

