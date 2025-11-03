Left Menu

Supreme Court Seeks Clarity on Bandra Worli Sea Link Land Reclamation's Beneficiaries

The Supreme Court inquires about the 'real beneficiaries' of the reclaimed land for the Bandra Worli Sea Link, amid concerns of its commercial use. The petitioner challenges its development, citing environmental regulations, while the high court ruled it no longer falls under Coastal Regulation Zone restrictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 21:28 IST
Supreme Court Seeks Clarity on Bandra Worli Sea Link Land Reclamation's Beneficiaries
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has intensified scrutiny on the Bandra Worli Sea Link project in Mumbai by demanding details on the 'real beneficiaries' of the land reclamation involved. This step follows a plea urging restraint from commercial development of the area without prior transparency.

During a recent hearing, the bench sought explanations regarding the parties benefitting from this reclamation venture. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta defended the development, stating the project received necessary environmental clearances, dismissing any allegations of misconduct.

The petitioner, activist Zoru Darayus Bhathena, highlighted that past environmental provisions prohibited such land utilizations. Despite previous assurances to maintain these lands for green development, current developments appear to stray, sparking potential ecological and legal concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025