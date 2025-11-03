Supreme Court Seeks Clarity on Bandra Worli Sea Link Land Reclamation's Beneficiaries

The Supreme Court has intensified scrutiny on the Bandra Worli Sea Link project in Mumbai by demanding details on the 'real beneficiaries' of the land reclamation involved. This step follows a plea urging restraint from commercial development of the area without prior transparency.

During a recent hearing, the bench sought explanations regarding the parties benefitting from this reclamation venture. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta defended the development, stating the project received necessary environmental clearances, dismissing any allegations of misconduct.

The petitioner, activist Zoru Darayus Bhathena, highlighted that past environmental provisions prohibited such land utilizations. Despite previous assurances to maintain these lands for green development, current developments appear to stray, sparking potential ecological and legal concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)