Life Sentences Handed in Kheri Kalan Murder Case

In a 2018 murder case in Kheri Kalan village, three individuals received life imprisonment for killing Ashok of the Tekchand group. The rivalry between the groups led to the unlawful act, and after investigation and court proceedings, the accused were convicted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 03-11-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 21:32 IST
In a significant judicial decision, a court sentenced three men to life imprisonment in connection with a 2018 murder case in Kheri Kalan village, according to police reports on Monday.

The individuals were convicted for the murder of Ashok, a member of the Tekchand group, amid a longstanding village rivalry. Additional Sessions Judge Surendra Kumar also ordered fines for the convicts.

Following investigations and judicial proceedings, the accused were found guilty and subsequently convicted by the court, offering a sense of closure in this tragic rivalry-fueled incident.

