DMK Challenges Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision Initiative

The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu, spearheaded by Chief Minister MK Stalin, has taken legal action against the Election Commission's proposal to initiate a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state. This challenge comes as the EC plans to roll out the SIR in 12 states and 3 union territories starting November 4.

Filing the petition through senior party leaders, the DMK questions the constitutional validity of the SIR exercise, citing violations of fundamental rights and administrative laws. They argue that the SIR could lead to mass voter disenfranchisement and place a hefty financial and administrative burden on the state's machinery.

The DMK criticizes the SIR's framework for being arbitrary and impractical, especially given the recent completion of a Special Summary Revision. The petition calls for the discontinuation of the EC's notification, and a review is expected in the Supreme Court imminently.

