DMK Challenges Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision Initiative

The DMK, led by Chief Minister MK Stalin, has petitioned the Supreme Court challenging the Election Commission's plan to implement the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu. The move has been criticized for causing potential voter disenfranchisement and imposing undue burdens on the state's resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 03-11-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 21:34 IST
The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu, spearheaded by Chief Minister MK Stalin, has taken legal action against the Election Commission's proposal to initiate a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state. This challenge comes as the EC plans to roll out the SIR in 12 states and 3 union territories starting November 4.

Filing the petition through senior party leaders, the DMK questions the constitutional validity of the SIR exercise, citing violations of fundamental rights and administrative laws. They argue that the SIR could lead to mass voter disenfranchisement and place a hefty financial and administrative burden on the state's machinery.

The DMK criticizes the SIR's framework for being arbitrary and impractical, especially given the recent completion of a Special Summary Revision. The petition calls for the discontinuation of the EC's notification, and a review is expected in the Supreme Court imminently.

