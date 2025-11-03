Left Menu

Survivor's Plea: Air India Crash Leaves Vishwas Kumar Ramesh Fighting for Support

Vishwas Kumar Ramesh, the sole survivor of the Air India crash on June 12, is appealing for a welfare package to support his physical and mental recovery. Ramesh, struggling with PTSD, urges Air India to step up efforts as he faces significant hardships, including the collapse of his family's business.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 03-11-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 21:47 IST
Vishwas Kumar Ramesh, the lone survivor of the Air India plane crash that occurred on June 12, has made a public appeal for a welfare package to assist in his daily needs. The 40-year-old British citizen is experiencing intense physical and mental distress, grappling with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) while mourning the loss of his brother, Ajay, in the tragedy.

Despite returning to his Leicester home a month ago, Ramesh finds it challenging to secure the medical care necessary for his recovery. He is largely confined to his room and emotionally overwhelmed by the incident that claimed the lives of 242 individuals on board.

Radd Seiger, Ramesh's spokesperson, called on Air India CEO Campbell Wilson to visit the family and address their pressing needs. An interim compensation has been provided, yet it falls short of meeting their financial and emotional requirements. Air India continues to express condolences and hints at future assistance as investigations into the crash proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

