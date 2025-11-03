Left Menu

Haryana Cabinet Modernizes Labour Laws with New Factory and Shop Ordinances

The Haryana Cabinet approved amendments to modernize labor laws, focusing on ease of doing business, gender equality, and worker welfare. The changes introduce appointment letters for transparency, flexibility in working hours, and increased overtime limits, promoting economic growth while ensuring worker protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-11-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 21:49 IST
Haryana Cabinet Modernizes Labour Laws with New Factory and Shop Ordinances
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana Cabinet's recent approval of 'The Factories (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025' aims to overhaul labor laws, aligning them with current industrial practices to foster a business-friendly environment while ensuring gender equality and worker welfare. This move underscores Haryana's commitment to contemporizing labor regulations to boost industrial efficiency.

The amendments to the Factories Act, 1948, mandate formal appointment letters to workers, support women's participation in all factory operations, and introduce flexible working hours with a regulated overtime cap increased to 144 hours per quarter. Transparency and worker protection are central to these new provisions.

In a progressive shift, the Haryana Shops and Commercial Establishments (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025, also received approval, simplifying compliance, and aligning with economic realities. Replacing minor procedural penalties with monetary fines, the ordinance emphasizes transparency, easing business operations without compromising worker rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025