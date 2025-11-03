Haryana Cabinet Modernizes Labour Laws with New Factory and Shop Ordinances

The Haryana Cabinet's recent approval of 'The Factories (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025' aims to overhaul labor laws, aligning them with current industrial practices to foster a business-friendly environment while ensuring gender equality and worker welfare. This move underscores Haryana's commitment to contemporizing labor regulations to boost industrial efficiency.

The amendments to the Factories Act, 1948, mandate formal appointment letters to workers, support women's participation in all factory operations, and introduce flexible working hours with a regulated overtime cap increased to 144 hours per quarter. Transparency and worker protection are central to these new provisions.

In a progressive shift, the Haryana Shops and Commercial Establishments (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025, also received approval, simplifying compliance, and aligning with economic realities. Replacing minor procedural penalties with monetary fines, the ordinance emphasizes transparency, easing business operations without compromising worker rights.

