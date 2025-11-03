Left Menu

Tragic Crash Mars Wedding Night in Hamirpur

A vehicle crash near Tiyala da ghat in Himachal's Hamirpur district resulted in two fatalities and four injuries. The victims were returning from a wedding when the driver lost control and hit a wall. Injured individuals received hospital treatment, and police have initiated an investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur | Updated: 03-11-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 22:32 IST
A tragic accident in Himachal's Hamirpur district claimed two lives and injured four others on Monday evening. The vehicle, carrying members of two families, veered off course and crashed into a wall near Tiyala da ghat.

The group was returning to Amend village after attending a wedding. Authorities reported that the driver lost control, leading to the fatal crash, which has cast a pall over what was meant to be a jubilant celebration.

Those injured in the accident were quickly transported to Hamirpur hospital for medical attention. As the community grapples with this tragic event, a police case has been registered, and a thorough investigation is underway to determine the cause of the incident.

