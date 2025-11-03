Negotiations Intensify for Hannibal Gadhafi's Release Amid Judicial Talks

A Libyan delegation made headway in discussions with Lebanese judicial authorities on Monday regarding the possible release of Hannibal Gadhafi, the son of late Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi. Held without trial in Lebanon since 2015, Gadhafi's case is receiving renewed attention due to his prolonged detention.

The five-member Libyan team, in talks with three senior Lebanese judicial figures including prosecutor Jamal Hajar, focused on Gadhafi's release. Previously unable to pay an $11 million bail, efforts are underway to substantially lower this figure and lift travel restrictions.

These developments come as Libya formally petitioned for Gadhafi's release, citing deteriorating health conditions resulting from a hunger strike. Discussions intensified with advocacy from Hostage Aid Worldwide, pressing Lebanon to meet international standards on fair detention practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)