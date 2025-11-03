Left Menu

Negotiations Intensify for Hannibal Gadhafi's Release Amid Judicial Talks

A Libyan delegation engaged in talks in Lebanon to discuss the release of Hannibal Gadhafi, son of the late Moammar Gadhafi, who has been detained for a decade without trial. The parties agreed to potentially reduce bail and lift travel restrictions, amid ongoing health concerns for Gadhafi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 03-11-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 22:42 IST
Negotiations Intensify for Hannibal Gadhafi's Release Amid Judicial Talks
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

A Libyan delegation made headway in discussions with Lebanese judicial authorities on Monday regarding the possible release of Hannibal Gadhafi, the son of late Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi. Held without trial in Lebanon since 2015, Gadhafi's case is receiving renewed attention due to his prolonged detention.

The five-member Libyan team, in talks with three senior Lebanese judicial figures including prosecutor Jamal Hajar, focused on Gadhafi's release. Previously unable to pay an $11 million bail, efforts are underway to substantially lower this figure and lift travel restrictions.

These developments come as Libya formally petitioned for Gadhafi's release, citing deteriorating health conditions resulting from a hunger strike. Discussions intensified with advocacy from Hostage Aid Worldwide, pressing Lebanon to meet international standards on fair detention practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025