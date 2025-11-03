Left Menu

Odisha Recruitment Scam: Unraveling the Web of Deceit

A major recruitment scam in Odisha has led to numerous arrests, including Silicon Tech Lab CEO Suresh Chandra Nayak. An organized effort involving job aspirants and brokers was uncovered, with significant financial irregularities. The state government is pushing for a CBI investigation due to the scandal's vast reach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 03-11-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 23:10 IST
Odisha Recruitment Scam: Unraveling the Web of Deceit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Odisha police have arrested Suresh Chandra Nayak, CEO of Silicon Tech Lab, implicated in the sub-inspector recruitment scam. This arrest brings the total to 125 individuals, with 114 job aspirants temporarily bailed after being caught in the scandal.

The investigation revealed Nayak's pivotal role in preparing and distributing exam papers, and his connection with Panchsoft Technologies owner Sankar Prusty. The corrupt nexus included efforts to evade police capture, with both individuals linked to irregular outsourcing contracts for police examinations.

Despite the state government's decision to call for a CBI investigation, political tussles have erupted, alleging deeper involvement from high-ranking officials. BJD representatives accused the Chief Minister's Office of being indirectly complicit, pointing towards a massive Rs 1,000 crore scam affecting multiple states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025