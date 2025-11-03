Odisha Recruitment Scam: Unraveling the Web of Deceit

In a significant breakthrough, Odisha police have arrested Suresh Chandra Nayak, CEO of Silicon Tech Lab, implicated in the sub-inspector recruitment scam. This arrest brings the total to 125 individuals, with 114 job aspirants temporarily bailed after being caught in the scandal.

The investigation revealed Nayak's pivotal role in preparing and distributing exam papers, and his connection with Panchsoft Technologies owner Sankar Prusty. The corrupt nexus included efforts to evade police capture, with both individuals linked to irregular outsourcing contracts for police examinations.

Despite the state government's decision to call for a CBI investigation, political tussles have erupted, alleging deeper involvement from high-ranking officials. BJD representatives accused the Chief Minister's Office of being indirectly complicit, pointing towards a massive Rs 1,000 crore scam affecting multiple states.

(With inputs from agencies.)