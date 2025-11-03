Left Menu

Canada and Pakistan Forge Canola Trade Deal

Canada and Pakistan have reached an agreement to facilitate the export of Canadian canola to Pakistan. This comes as Canada seeks new markets following China's preliminary anti-dumping duties on Canadian canola, which were announced in response to tariffs imposed by Canada on Chinese electric vehicles.

  • Canada

In a significant trade development, Canada and Pakistan have jointly announced an agreement to facilitate the export of Canadian canola to Pakistan. The move marks a new chapter in bilateral trade relations between the two countries.

The initiative comes as part of Canada's strategy to identify new market avenues for its canola exports, following China's imposition of preliminary anti-dumping duties on the commodity in August.

This decision by China was perceived as a response to Canada's earlier imposition of a 100% tariff on imports of Chinese electric vehicles, signaling a broader context of evolving trade tensions between the two nations.

