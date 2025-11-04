Accident Call Unveils Delhi Theft Trio

A routine road accident call in Delhi's Kapashera unexpectedly led to the arrest of three thieves, according to police reports released on Monday.

The suspects were embroiled in discussions about the accident when a theft victim concurrently filed a report at the station. The peculiar behavior of the scooter-riding duo involved in the crash caught the attention of the officers. Their nervous demeanor and possession of an unusable mobile phone raised suspicions further.

Sustained interrogation revealed their confession to a theft earlier that day. They had stolen from a house, leading police to recover the victim's stolen bag and apprehend their accomplice, also possessing stolen property. All three had prior arrests, underscoring their habitual criminal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)