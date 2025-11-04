Left Menu

Family Jewel Heist: Sister-in-Law's Wedding Ruined by Theft

A woman allegedly stole Rs 50 lakh worth of jewellery meant for her sister-in-law's wedding. The theft was reported by Akram, who discovered the missing ornaments on October 23. Investigation revealed the thief was Akram's wife, motivated by familial discord. The jewellery has since been recovered.

Updated: 04-11-2025 08:57 IST
In a shocking turn of events, a woman has allegedly stolen jewellery valued at approximately Rs 50 lakh, originally reserved for her sister-in-law's upcoming wedding in Delhi. The ornaments vanished on the night of October 23, prompting a police complaint by the owner, Akram.

Police investigations, led by Superintendent of Police Chiranjeev Nath Sinha, uncovered that Akram's wife took the gold due to ongoing tensions with her sister-in-law. The stolen items included necklaces, bangles, chains, and rings.

Upon confrontation by her husband, she confessed to the theft and admitted to sending the jewellery to her parents. Authorities have since recovered the ornaments and are handling the legal proceedings.

