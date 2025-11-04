Renminbi's Role in Revitalizing Hong Kong's Financial Markets

China has announced support for a new renminbi trading counter under a stock connect scheme, allowing mainland investors for the first time to trade Hong Kong-listed stocks using the yuan. This development aims to bolster ties between the markets and elevate the international standing of the renminbi.

Speaking at the Global Financial Leaders' Investment Summit, China Securities Regulatory Commission Vice Chairman Li Ming expressed enthusiasm for expanding offshore renminbi activities. He emphasized the importance of Hong Kong's role in enriching management tools for these initiatives while solidifying its position as a global financial hub.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority's summit highlighted the city's bounced-back financial status, with significant IPO growth in 2025. Hong Kong has now outpaced New York and Nasdaq in new listings, reinforcing its resilience and adaptability in post-pandemic recovery efforts.

