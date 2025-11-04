Election Upended: Chairperson's Hidden Past

A recent court ruling has nullified the election of a nagar panchayat chairperson. The decision came after it was found that the elected official, Mukhtar Ahmed, had failed to disclose criminal charges during his campaign, thereby deceiving the public.

The court, led by Additional District and Sessions Judge Ashish Verma, responded to a petition filed by Sonam Gupta and Pooja Kasana. The petitioners argued that despite Ahmed's conviction in three cases, he managed to secure a win by hiding these records from the electorate.

The ruling disqualifies Ahmed from participating in any election for four years. This decision highlights the need for transparency in political candidacies and upholds the integrity of the electoral process.

