Controversy Surrounds Tamil Nadu's Special Intensive Revision of Electoral Rolls

The ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu has catalyzed significant political tension. Initiating on November 4, 2025, the ruling DMK has challenged the process, labeling it a 'de facto NRC' and filed a plea with the Supreme Court questioning its constitutional validity.

Despite the controversy, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are conducting house-to-house visits, assisting electors with forms that verify their voter status. These visits are scheduled to continue until December 4, 2025. Meanwhile, online submissions will also be verified by the BLOs during their visits.

The Chief Electoral Office reassures that all submitted data will culminate in a Draft Electoral Roll published on December 9, 2025. However, concerns linger, especially from the DMK, regarding the possible imposition beyond the Election Commission's mandate, effectively acting as a National Register of Citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)