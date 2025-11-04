Supreme Court Reviews Online Gaming Legislation
The Supreme Court has demanded a comprehensive reply from the Centre concerning petitions challenging a law banning online money games. The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025 has sparked legal resistance, with critics citing infringement on rights to professional practice. Hearings resume November 26.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has instructed the Centre to submit a detailed response to petitions contesting the recently enacted law prohibiting online money games. This legislation also restricts banking and advertising related to these games.
The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, which is the first national effort to ban real-money online gaming, has faced legal challenges across various high courts. Critics argue that it violates constitutional rights by prohibiting skill-based games.
The legal battle intensifies as the Supreme Court aims to consolidate numerous high court cases into a single proceeding to ensure consistent rulings. The next hearing is scheduled for November 26.
ALSO READ
Jonathan Bailey Crowned People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025
Gulf Air Holidays Co-Sponsors Asian Travel Expo 2025
Adani Ports: Robust Profit Surge in Q3 2025
SIT Pune's Future-Tech Summit 2025: Catalyzing Innovation and Industry Synergy
Narkatiaganj Constituency Prepares for High-Stakes 2025 Bihar Elections