Supreme Court Reviews Online Gaming Legislation

The Supreme Court has instructed the Centre to submit a detailed response to petitions contesting the recently enacted law prohibiting online money games. This legislation also restricts banking and advertising related to these games.

The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, which is the first national effort to ban real-money online gaming, has faced legal challenges across various high courts. Critics argue that it violates constitutional rights by prohibiting skill-based games.

The legal battle intensifies as the Supreme Court aims to consolidate numerous high court cases into a single proceeding to ensure consistent rulings. The next hearing is scheduled for November 26.