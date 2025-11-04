Left Menu

Drone Discovery Raises Security Concerns Near LoC

A drone has been recovered by the Special Operations Group from a field in Sakhi Maidan village, close to the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. Authorities are investigating the drone's origin following the uncovering of the unmanned aerial vehicle.

Drone Discovery Raises Security Concerns Near LoC
A drone was recovered from a field in Mendhar sector's Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday, according to officials.

The Special Operations Group (SOG) of the local police found the drone in Sakhi Maidan village, approximately six kilometers from the Line of Control (LoC), upon receiving reports of its presence.

Authorities seized the drone and initiated an investigation to determine its origins, as confirmed by the officials.

