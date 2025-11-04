Drone Discovery Raises Security Concerns Near LoC

A drone was recovered from a field in Mendhar sector's Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday, according to officials.

The Special Operations Group (SOG) of the local police found the drone in Sakhi Maidan village, approximately six kilometers from the Line of Control (LoC), upon receiving reports of its presence.

Authorities seized the drone and initiated an investigation to determine its origins, as confirmed by the officials.

