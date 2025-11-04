Heartbreaking Plunge: Live-In Couple's Tragic End

A couple in a live-in relationship ended their lives by jumping from the fourth floor of a residential building in Maharashtra's Palghar district, authorities revealed on Tuesday.

The tragic incident unfolded in the Hanuman Nagar area of Nallasopara East early Sunday morning, according to official sources. Deepak Jogadia and Kanchan Solanki, both aged 35, were the victims, and they had been residing in the building for an extended period.

Residents alerted authorities after hearing a loud noise and discovering the couple in a pool of blood. Without a suicide note left behind, the motive for such a drastic step remains unknown. Investigations are ongoing, focusing on personal, financial, or other relationship-driven causes.

