Relief for Arnab Goswami: Defamation Case Summons Set Aside

The Delhi High Court has nullified the summons issued to journalist Arnab Goswami, involved in a criminal defamation case initiated by advocate Vikram Singh Chauhan. Justice Neena Bansal Krishna also annulled the complaint against two other media officials. The court's decision follows accusations related to a 2016 news broadcast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 16:04 IST
The Delhi High Court has overturned the summons against well-known TV journalist Arnab Goswami in a defamation case from 2016. The case was initiated by advocate Vikram Singh Chauhan, accusing Goswami of making defamatory remarks during a broadcast.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna quashed the complaints and summons against Goswami and two former TV channel officials, Shrijeet Ramakant Mishra and Samir Jain. A detailed court order is expected soon.

The allegations stem from a 2016 program discussing violence at the Patiala House court, where anti-national slogans were reportedly chanted. The advocate claims his reputation was damaged by defamatory statements made by Goswami in the broadcast.

