Relief for Arnab Goswami: Defamation Case Summons Set Aside

The Delhi High Court has overturned the summons against well-known TV journalist Arnab Goswami in a defamation case from 2016. The case was initiated by advocate Vikram Singh Chauhan, accusing Goswami of making defamatory remarks during a broadcast.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna quashed the complaints and summons against Goswami and two former TV channel officials, Shrijeet Ramakant Mishra and Samir Jain. A detailed court order is expected soon.

The allegations stem from a 2016 program discussing violence at the Patiala House court, where anti-national slogans were reportedly chanted. The advocate claims his reputation was damaged by defamatory statements made by Goswami in the broadcast.

