VP C. P. Radhakrishnan Applauds SCTIMST’s Role in Medical Tech & Innovation

In a significant recognition of India’s growing prowess in medical technology and integrated healthcare research, the Vice-President of India, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, visited the prestigious Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) in Thiruvananthapuram today. The institute, designated as an Institution of National Importance under the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, has earned global acclaim for its cutting-edge innovations in medical science, technology development, and patient-centric healthcare.

Celebrating Four Decades of Innovation in Medical Science

In his address, the Vice-President paid glowing tribute to SCTIMST’s more than 40-year legacy of excellence, calling it a “flagship model” for other Indian institutions. He acknowledged the institute’s success in integrating clinical medicine with biomedical technology, serving not just the Indian population but also contributing meaningfully to global health through indigenous innovations.

Among SCTIMST’s acclaimed innovations are:

The low-cost Chitra heart valve, a life-saving solution for cardiac patients with limited access to expensive prosthetic valves.

The Chitra blood bag, which has played a pivotal role in expanding safe blood storage and transfusion infrastructure across the country.

Rapid spot diagnostic tests for tuberculosis, aimed at improving early detection and treatment in resource-constrained settings.

Inauguration of Medical Device Exhibition

As part of his visit, Shri Radhakrishnan inaugurated an exhibition of indigenously developed medical devices hosted at the Achutha Menon Centre for Health Science Studies (AMCHSS). The exhibition showcased pioneering work by SCTIMST faculty and associated start-up companies that are translating academic research into affordable, scalable medical solutions.

The devices presented spanned cardiology, diagnostics, imaging, and public health technologies, underscoring the institute’s role as a national leader in translational healthcare innovation.

Commending India’s Self-Reliant Healthcare Vision

Highlighting the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047, the Vice-President emphasized self-reliance in critical medical technologies as a cornerstone of India’s development goals. He applauded SCTIMST’s robust track record in patent filings, technology transfer agreements, and design innovation, calling on researchers to expand their focus toward underserved communities and to develop inclusive, impactful solutions.

“Let innovation not remain in laboratories,” he said. “Let it reach every citizen, especially those in remote and marginalised areas.”

A Milestone in Healthcare Infrastructure: PMSSY Block

Vice-President Radhakrishnan also visited the newly inaugurated nine-storey hospital block under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY). This modern facility significantly upgrades SCTIMST’s infrastructure, adding:

Advanced operation theatres

State-of-the-art cardiac catheterization labs (cath labs)

High-resolution CT scanning facilities

Expanded Intensive Care Unit (ICU) facilities

The new hospital block aims to enhance capacity and ensure that specialized tertiary care is accessible and affordable to a wider patient population in Kerala and beyond. The Vice-President lauded this as a vital step toward bridging urban-rural healthcare divides.

Distinguished Guests and Institutional Leaders in Attendance

The high-profile visit saw the presence of several eminent dignitaries and institutional leaders:

Shri Rajendra Viswanath Arlekar, Governor of Kerala

Shri Suresh Gopi, Union Minister of State for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Tourism

Shri K. N. Balagopal, Minister of Finance, Government of Kerala

Dr. Sanjay Behari, Director, SCTIMST

Vice Chancellors, Directors, and Statutory Body Members of SCTIMST

Their participation reflects the multi-stakeholder support for India’s mission to emerge as a global leader in affordable healthcare and indigenous biomedical technology.

SCTIMST: A Hub for Biomedical Startups and Talent

SCTIMST has also emerged as a nurturing hub for healthcare entrepreneurship, offering incubation support to startups focused on digital health, point-of-care diagnostics, implantable devices, and assistive technologies. Many of these ventures, supported by government schemes such as Startup India and Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), are scaling innovations to market and contributing to employment generation and technology exports.

The Vice-President stressed the importance of interdisciplinary collaboration, calling upon medical scientists, engineers, and entrepreneurs to work together to address India's unique healthcare challenges. He urged students and young researchers to embrace the spirit of service, innovation, and scientific integrity.

A Model Institution for India’s Health Tech Future

In his concluding remarks, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan reaffirmed the government's commitment to empowering research institutions like SCTIMST. “Institutions like Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute are not just centres of learning—they are engines of national transformation,” he said.

With its blend of clinical excellence, research capability, and innovation culture, SCTIMST continues to play a foundational role in India's healthcare advancement, helping realize the national vision of affordable, accessible, and world-class medical care.