Counterfeit Currency Bust: Inside the Delhi Fake Note Racket

The Delhi Police dismantled a counterfeit currency racket, arresting three individuals. Using authentic green strips, they crafted fake notes to appear genuine, primarily for festival season purchases. The operation, led by Ravi Arora, involved printing notes with Maurya as the technical expert. Authorities seized Rs 3,24,000 in fake currency.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Delhi Police recently cracked a counterfeit currency operation, apprehending three individuals, including the kingpin, who were producing and circulating counterfeit notes during the festive season, primarily for liquor purchases.

The organizers used authentic green strips from children's play notes to give their counterfeit currency a realistic appearance, successfully deceiving many during high cash-flow periods.

This operation, spearheaded by mastermind Ravi Arora and technical expert Vivek Maurya, had been active since 2021, with police seizing fake notes valued at Rs 3,24,000. The suspects had a history of similar crimes and were skilled in using advanced methods for producing realistic fake currency.

