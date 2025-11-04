Tommy Robinson Acquitted with Elon Musk's Backing
British activist Tommy Robinson was acquitted of counterterrorism law violations for refusing to provide his phone's PIN, claiming the police targeted him unlawfully for his political views. Elon Musk reportedly funded Robinson's defense, highlighting concerns over journalistic rights and counterterrorism measures in the UK.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British anti-Islam activist Tommy Robinson, known for his outspoken nationalism, was cleared on Tuesday of any wrongdoing under counterterrorism laws. He was accused of withholding his phone's PIN from police, a charge he contended violated his rights as a journalist.
The incident occurred in July 2024 when Robinson was stopped at the Channel Tunnel in southeast England while driving a friend's Bentley to Spain. Police, suspicious of his behavior and vehicle, demanded his phone's passcode, which he declined to provide, citing confidentiality.
Elon Musk, reportedly funding Robinson's legal defense, expressed solidarity with his cause. Musk's participation in the case has drawn attention to perceived injustices against journalists. Judge Sam Goozee ruled the police action as politically motivated and thus unlawful.
(With inputs from agencies.)
