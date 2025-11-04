Germany Boosts Financial Support for Ukraine by €3 Billion

In a significant financial move, Germany plans to increase its aid to Ukraine by an additional €3 billion in the upcoming year, a government insider reported on Tuesday. This decision reinforces Chancellor Friedrich Merz's support amid ongoing tensions in Eastern Europe.

According to a recent report, the original allocation for Ukraine in the 2026 budget was €8.5 billion, encompassing a variety of support measures, including military aid, essential amid Ukraine's enduring war against Russia.

The German defense ministry is expected to present this proposal in the final parliamentary budget meetings scheduled for next week, where necessary adjustments could be deliberated and sanctioned.

