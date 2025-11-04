Left Menu

Germany Boosts Financial Support for Ukraine by €3 Billion

Germany plans to raise its financial aid to Ukraine by €3 billion in 2024, confirmed a government source, aligning with Chancellor Friedrich Merz's support. This increase follows a €8.5 billion allocation for Ukraine's 2026 budget, including defense assistance amid ongoing conflict with Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 17:27 IST
Germany Boosts Financial Support for Ukraine by €3 Billion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant financial move, Germany plans to increase its aid to Ukraine by an additional €3 billion in the upcoming year, a government insider reported on Tuesday. This decision reinforces Chancellor Friedrich Merz's support amid ongoing tensions in Eastern Europe.

According to a recent report, the original allocation for Ukraine in the 2026 budget was €8.5 billion, encompassing a variety of support measures, including military aid, essential amid Ukraine's enduring war against Russia.

The German defense ministry is expected to present this proposal in the final parliamentary budget meetings scheduled for next week, where necessary adjustments could be deliberated and sanctioned.

(With inputs from agencies.)

