South Africa's Tourism Surges with Over 1.1 Million More Visitors in 2025

South Africa’s tourism sector is not just recovering—it is soaring. The country welcomed an additional 1 108 222 international tourists between January and September 2025, compared to the same period last year, marking one of the most significant post-pandemic rebounds in global tourism. This sharp rise, announced by Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille, underscores the industry's powerful contribution to national economic revival, job creation, and regional development.

Tourism: A Key Driver of Economic Renewal

Celebrating the sector's performance, Minister De Lille stated:

“Tourism is proving itself a catalyst of economic growth and development. The industry is creating jobs, stimulating investment, and revitalising local economies.”

September alone saw 846,367 international arrivals, reflecting a 26.9% increase over September 2024. These figures indicate rising global confidence in South Africa as a preferred travel destination and validate the concerted efforts behind government and private sector collaborations through the Tourism Growth Partnership Plan.

The Partnership Plan includes:

Coordinated destination marketing campaigns

Infrastructure development

Experience enhancement

Support for small tourism enterprises

These strategic initiatives have begun to yield tangible results across all major regions and market segments.

Regional Growth: Africa and Beyond

The 2025 tourism boom was fuelled by growth from both traditional markets and emerging destinations:

Africa

Land-based arrivals saw a 26.7% increase , indicating sustained demand from neighbouring countries.

Air-based arrivals rose 28% , with standout performances from: Democratic Republic of the Congo : +58% Nigeria : +42% Kenya : +27%



This reflects stronger intra-African connectivity and increased participation in cross-border tourism initiatives.

Europe

European tourism grew by 29% , led by: United Kingdom : +35% Germany : +31%



South Africa remains a favourite among European travellers, attracted by its diverse landscapes, vibrant cities, wildlife, and cultural richness. Increased airlift and visa facilitation also contributed to this surge.

North America

Arrivals from North America rose 22% , with: Canada : an impressive 47% increase United States : +18%



The growth has been supported by stronger branding campaigns and a growing interest in long-haul travel post-COVID-19.

Asia and the Middle East

Asia recorded 11% growth, while the Middle East boomed by 58%, marking a return of markets like Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and India to pre-pandemic levels.

This momentum is expected to continue with new air routes, trade links, and high-net-worth tourist appeal.

South Africa Ready to Shine This Festive Season

Looking ahead to the December festive period, Minister De Lille struck an optimistic and inclusive tone:

“South Africa is ready to welcome the world with open arms, warm smiles, and world-class experiences. Whether you’re in a village, a small dorpie, the city, or at the coast, let’s make every visitor feel at home.”

She urged all South Africans to play their part in maintaining the country's reputation for ubuntu, hospitality, and cultural warmth—key ingredients that set South Africa apart from its global competitors.

Driving Inclusive Growth and Sustainable Tourism

Beyond the headline numbers, the Department of Tourism continues to focus on making tourism more inclusive and sustainable:

Supporting rural and township tourism development

Enhancing safety and service standards

Promoting domestic tourism through campaigns like “Sho’t Left”

Developing skills and training programmes for tourism workers

A Bright Outlook for 2026 and Beyond

With new bilateral agreements in progress, improving global connectivity, and rising demand for cultural and adventure travel, South Africa’s tourism industry is poised to sustain its upward trajectory into 2026.

The impressive growth across all regions reflects global appreciation for the country’s natural beauty, diverse offerings, and renewed emphasis on quality tourism experiences.